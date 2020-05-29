Tokyo to further relax coronavirus curbs on Monday, governor says

Curbs in Japan's capital of Tokyo to contain the coronavirus are to be eased further from Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, citing the recommendation of an advisory panel. Cram schools, gyms, and theatres are among the facilities that will be allowed to reopen in a phased relaxation process, Koike told a news conference on Friday.

The city can "move to the next step of the phased easing of curbs, as long as Tokyo takes the necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus", she quoted the panel as having said. Japan lifted its state of emergency for Tokyo this week, following a drop in daily infections. The country has recorded about 17,000 infections and some 900 deaths from the virus.