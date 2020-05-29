Twelve more COVI9-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar; number rises to 47

Twelve more people were found positive for coronavirus in Muzaffarnagar on Friday, raising the tally in the district to 47, officials said. The authorities received the results of 134 reports on Friday and out of which 12 were found positive for COVID-19, District Magistrate Selvakumari Jayarajan said.

While 11 cases are the contacts of the 83-year-old coronavirus positive woman who died earlier, one is a migrant worker who returned from Karnataka, she said. All 12 persons have been quarantined at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur, Jayarajan said.