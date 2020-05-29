Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt releases video on home isolation process, precautions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:31 IST
Delhi govt releases video on home isolation process, precautions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Friday released a video explaining the process of home isolation and the precautions patients, caregivers and neighbours need to take. The video was introduced on social media by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said, people need not panic when someone in their neighbourhood is found COVID-19 positive.

The video seeks to build confidence among people who might be neighbouring someone, who is found COVID-19 postive but is not symptomatic. In the short film, a family has been shown and how a caregiver takes care of a man when he is found COVID-19 positive.

The instructional video also talks about use of sodium hypochlorite for the purpose of sanitisation at home, especially the room in which the asymptomatic patient is staying during the self-isolation period. It also shows, how a doctor on call provides counselling to patients who are home quarantined.

Kejriwal earlier in the day had tweeted, "My Delhiites do not worry if you contract corona. Most of you can be treated in home quarantine itself. Still, if you need to be admitted to hospital, we have full preparations for it. I pray to the god for your good health and happiness". "Corona patients who have no or mild symptoms can recover at their home. They need not get admitted to hospital," he tweeted.

His deputy Manish Sisodia during a virtual press conference in the afternoon also said people need not visit hospitals unless there are symptoms of this virus infection, and added 80-90 percent recovery was registered, among cases where patients were home quarantined. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation here stands at 4,227, according to Delhi heath bulletin shared on Thursday.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo take 2nd swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly arent giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couples first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020