Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more Delhi govt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients; 'home quarantine' facility at luxury hotels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:23 IST
2 more Delhi govt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients; 'home quarantine' facility at luxury hotels

Two more Delhi government hospitals have been declared as COVID-19-dedicated facilities, according to an official order on Friday. The two facilities are - Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

Medical Superintendents of the two hospitals have been directed to convert them into COVID-19-dedicated facilities by June 2, the order by the Delhi Health Department said. At present, LNJP Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital of the Delhi government are dedicated for treating COVID-19 patients.

In another order, authorities said five hotels have been linked to existing COVID-19-dedicated hospitals to be used as extended coronavirus facility. The five hotels are Hotel Crown Plaza (Batra Hospital), Hotel Surya (Indraprastha Apollo Hospital), Hotel Sidhartha (Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital), Hotel Jivitesh (Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital) and Hotel Sheraton (Max hospital), authorities said.

These hotels shall provide regular services, including rooms, food, housekeeping and disinfection, to patients at a price not more than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotels and Rs 4,000 for four-star or three-star hotels per person per day, the order said.  The Delhi Health Department said patients with mild symptoms or pre-symptomatic cases are allowed to be "home quarantined", and such people will be allowed to quarantine themselves at 10 designated hotels on a payment basis. These facilities include luxury hotels like Hotel Le Meridien, J W Marriott Hotel, Vivanta by Taj and Sheraton Hotel, the order said.

Le Meridien and J W Marriott will charge a tariff of Rs 4,000 plus taxes. Other hotels like Holiday Inn and Sheraton Hotel will charge Rs 3,100 and taxes for single occupancy and Rs 4,000 and taxes for double occupancy, the order said.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early

It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a football country That is the question some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbours work to bring the sport back after the coronavirus shutdown. Debate has ...

Modi 2.0 first year full of historic achievements: Shah

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

West Indies ready to play Test series against England in 'bio-secure' environment

In a major relief for cricketing fans all over the globe, West Indies Cricket chiefs have given their approval for a Test tour to England. As a part of the tour, the Windies side will stay inside a bio-secure environment in the UK.The Board...

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020