Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expo body formally approves one-year delay to Expo 2020 Dubai

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:24 IST
Expo body formally approves one-year delay to Expo 2020 Dubai

The World Expo awarding body said on Friday its general assembly had approved a one-year postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai due to difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic, and the event would now start in October 2021. Earlier this month the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) said that the required consent of two-thirds of its 170 member states to delay the Expo had been surpassed. The event is a business and cultural gathering that lasts nearly six months and is held every five years.

"While this situation is unprecedented, the response by the Government of the UAE and by our Member States demonstrates the strong bonds that tie us and the shared commitment we have to deliver a truly inclusive World Expo," BIE Secretary General Dimitri S. Kerkentzes said in a statement. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which includes regional business and trade hub Dubai, in March proposed the postponement after participating countries asked for a delay to focus on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The event will still be called Expo 2020 Dubai.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early

It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a football country That is the question some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbours work to bring the sport back after the coronavirus shutdown. Debate has ...

Modi 2.0 first year full of historic achievements: Shah

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

West Indies ready to play Test series against England in 'bio-secure' environment

In a major relief for cricketing fans all over the globe, West Indies Cricket chiefs have given their approval for a Test tour to England. As a part of the tour, the Windies side will stay inside a bio-secure environment in the UK.The Board...

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020