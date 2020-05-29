1,200 beds in 53 hospitals taken over by Maha government: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said 1,200 beds in 53 hospitals in the state have been taken over by the government for treatment of both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients. In a video statement, he also noted that of some 33,000 active cases in the state, 83 per cent are asymptomatic while 15 to 16 per cent have mild to moderate symptoms.

The beds that the government has taken over include ICU beds, where hospitals will charge the rates prescribed by the state government. The 1,200 beds in 53 hospitals will make up for the ICU bed shortage, he said.

Tope also expressed happiness about the rate of recovery of coronavirus patients and discharge of record 8,381 patients on Friday. Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,682 new coronavirus cases and 116 deaths, but the day also saw a record 8,381 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals, the state health department said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 62,228 while the total number of deaths is 2,098..