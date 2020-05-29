Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Foreign Ministry asks some officials to quarantine after two positive for virus

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:33 IST
India's Foreign Ministry asks some officials to quarantine after two positive for virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least two people working at India's Foreign Affairs Ministry have tested positive for COVID-19, and the government has asked several officials to self quarantine as a precaution, according to a source and internal e-mails seen by Reuters.

One person who tested positive worked as a consultant in the ministry's Central Europe division in New Delhi, while the other worked as a legal officer in the law division, the e-mails stated. "As per protocol, all members of the CE Division have been asked to go for self quarantine for 14 days and work from home," the ministry advised in an internal e-mail on May 27, which was reviewed by Reuters.

In a separate email on Friday, all officials who came into direct contact with the legal officer, who tested positive for the new coronavirus, were also asked to self-quarantine. The Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

It was not immediately clear how many officials have been asked to self quarantine. The ministry is involved in many of India's critical coronavirus relief efforts, especially those relating to the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded overseas.

It has ordered sanitization of rooms occupied by Central Europe and legal division and those nearby, the source with knowledge of the matter said. Last month, about 500 people entered self-isolation in staff quarters of India's presidential palace after a family member of a sanitation worker living in employee quarters tested positive.

The number of COVID-19 cases are steadily rising in India. Government data on Friday showed nearly 166,000 have now tested positive for the virus, of which 4,706 have died.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early

It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a football country That is the question some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbours work to bring the sport back after the coronavirus shutdown. Debate has ...

Modi 2.0 first year full of historic achievements: Shah

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

West Indies ready to play Test series against England in 'bio-secure' environment

In a major relief for cricketing fans all over the globe, West Indies Cricket chiefs have given their approval for a Test tour to England. As a part of the tour, the Windies side will stay inside a bio-secure environment in the UK.The Board...

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020