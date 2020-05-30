36 more coronavirus cases in Amethi

Thirty-six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, taking the number of active cases to 97, officials said on Saturday. According to the office of the district magistrate, their reports were received on Friday night.

Thirty-three of the 36 new patients have been admitted to L-1 Hospital Asaidapur in Gauriganj and the rest to Radhey Shyam Satya Praksh Trauma Centre at Jagdishpur in Amethi, Chief Medical Officer R M Srivastava said. He said a total of 28 patients have been discharged from hospital.