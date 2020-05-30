COVID-19: 4 recoveries, 1 more positive case in UP's Shamli

Four patients recovered from COVID-19 and one more person tested positive for the deadly virus in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, officials said on Saturday. The total number of active cases in the district now stands at eight, they said.

The fresh case of coronavirus in the district is a migrant worker who had recently returned from Maharashtra and was placed under quarantine, said Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur. The patient has been shifted to COVID hospital in Jhinjhana, the district magistrate said.

The four patients who recovered had tested negative for the virus in second samples, the officials said. Meanwhile, 45 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 27 have recovered in the neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, officials said.

They said one person succumbed to the virus in the district. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J, 4,628 samples from the district were sent for testing.

Of these, 4,204 came back negative for the virus and the report is awaited for 351 samples, the district magistrate added..