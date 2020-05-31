Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 01:39 IST
Soccer-No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests
No Premier League matches have been played since March but the league said on Thursday that the season will restart on June 17 provided all safety requirements have been met. Image Credit: ANI

The Premier League's planned restart on June 17 received a further boost on Saturday when the latest batch of novel coronavirus tests produced no positive results.

The tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1670563.

In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training, there were 12 positives. No Premier League matches have been played since March but the league said on Thursday that the season will restart on June 17 provided all safety requirements have been met.

Earlier on Saturday, the government gave the green light for the resumption of elite sport in England from Monday, provided that strict safety guidelines outlined in its Stage Three protocol were adhered to. The Premier League's Chief Executive Richard Masters said he welcomed the government's announcement but said there was still work to be done to "ensure the safety of everyone involved".

"All major sports, including the Premier League, have been working together with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to produce this Stage Three protocol," he said. "We could not have reached this point without the full support of the Government, especially DCMS, Public Health England and the Chief Medical Officer's team.

"If all goes well, we will be thrilled to resume the 2019/20 season in just over two weeks' time." There are 92 fixtures remaining, all of which will be played without fans, although the Premier League said every game will be broadcast live in the UK by its existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

The Premier League had reached an agreement for a "significant proportion" of its remaining matches to be made available for live broadcast on free-to-air platforms, including for the first time BBC Sport.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles...

When you look at Virat, you're thinking male model: Ian Gould

Umpire Ian Gould has praised Virat Kohlis fitness levels, saying that the Indian skipper can easily resemble a male model. Gould also said that Kohli has a great cricketing brain and he can talk about the sport for hours.Hes a funny man. Ye...

'I can't breathe' protests heat up as curfews imposed in several U.S. cities

Civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt ...

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. Chief Minister K Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020