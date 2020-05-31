Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Resumption of racing crucial, says BHA

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-05-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 04:01 IST
Horse racing-Resumption of racing crucial, says BHA

The government's decision to give the green light for top-level competitive sport in England from Monday has been welcomed by the British Horseracing Authority which says livelihoods in the multi-billion pound industry are threatened. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden outlined stage three of the government's elite and professional sport guidance on Saturday, saying competitive sport can return without spectators under strict health criteria.

British sport has been suspended since March as part of the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. There has been no horse racing since March 18 at any of Britain's 59 courses, but action will resume with a meeting at Newcastle on Monday.

The first major sporting event in Britain since the lockdown will be the classic 2,000 Guineas flat race next Saturday at Newmarket. Royal Ascot will start on June 16, also without crowds.

"This is an important stage towards a complete return for our industry and will help protect livelihoods and businesses," BHA Chief Executive Nick Rust said. "The timing is crucial for the breeding sector and we thank the government and officials at DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) and Public Health England for their assistance in planning a safe return to racing.

"There is still a tough battle ahead before we can get fully back in business but this is a resilient and world-leading industry and we are ready for the task." Horse racing will adopt a three-stage screening process in order to comply with the government guidelines.

Those working at the course will undergo medical checks before departure and on arrival, social distancing officials will be in place and no spectators will be allowed. The Jockey Club said the resumption of horse racing was a huge boost to an industry worth around four billion pounds ($4.94 billion).

"The lockdown has been an incredibly hard period for our industry and it will be a long road back to recovery," Group Chief Executive Delia Bushell said. "Across British Racing, a huge amount of planning, effort and care has gone into ensuring we are ready to resume fixtures in the most responsible way."

($1 = 0.8103 pounds)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles...

When you look at Virat, you're thinking male model: Ian Gould

Umpire Ian Gould has praised Virat Kohlis fitness levels, saying that the Indian skipper can easily resemble a male model. Gould also said that Kohli has a great cricketing brain and he can talk about the sport for hours.Hes a funny man. Ye...

'I can't breathe' protests heat up as curfews imposed in several U.S. cities

Civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt ...

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. Chief Minister K Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020