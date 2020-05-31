Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Rwanda reports its first death from the new coronavirus

Rwanda's ministry of health on Sunday reported the East African nation's first death caused by the new coronavirus. The victim was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighbouring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement. Indonesia reports 700 new coronavirus infections

Indonesia reported on Sunday 700 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally in the Southeast Asian nation to 26,473, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto. Yurianto reported 40 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 1,613, while 7,308 have recovered. Coronavirus deaths top 50,000 in Latin America: Reuters tally

Latin America hit a grim milestone on Saturday as coronavirus deaths topped 50,000 and cases neared 1 million, with countries such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru struggling to stem the tide, according to a Reuters tally. Coronavirus deaths in Latin America totaled 50,105 and cases stood at 976,425, with Brazil counting for over half of deaths and infections, according to the tally. Lack of protective gear leaves Mexican nurses battling pandemic in fear

As a nurse on the front lines of Mexico's coronavirus battle, Gisela Hernandez has stayed away from her children for nearly two months, sleeping in a hotel and even her car to avoid infecting them because she feels inadequately protected at work. At night, she video calls Santiago, 5 and Renata, 9, who are both asthmatic, to hear about what they've done during the day and remind them how much she misses them. Mexico counts 9,779 coronavirus deaths, 87,512 cases

Mexico on Saturday registered 2,885 new cases of coronavirus and 364 more deaths, bringing the total numbers to 87,512 cases and 9,779 fatalities, according to data from health authorities. Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Singapore has confirmed 518 more coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 34,884. Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the new cases, the ministry said in a statement. U.S. CDC reports total of 1,737,950 coronavirus cases, 102,785 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported a total 1,737,950 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 18,123 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,074 to 102,785. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on May 29 versus its previous report released on Friday. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 286 to 181,482

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 286 to 181,482, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,500, the data showed. Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 million

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as Latin America reported a grim milestone of 50,000 deaths from the disease. Countries such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico are struggling to stem the spread of the virus, which initially peaked in China in February before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States. Malaysia reports 57 new coronavirus infections

Malaysia reported 57 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,819, but with no additional deaths its toll stands at 115, the health ministry said on Twitter.