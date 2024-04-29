Left Menu

At least 23 die in Peru after bus crashes into river

At least 23 people died after a bus fell down a slope into a river on Sunday evening in the Andean mountains of northern Peru, a prosecutor told local media on Monday morning. The accident occurred on Sunday night when the bus was heading to the town of Sorochuco, Olga Bobadilla, provincial prosecutor for the Cajamarca region, told local radio station RPP.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:35 IST
At least 23 die in Peru after bus crashes into river

At least 23 people died after a bus fell down a slope into a river on Sunday evening in the Andean mountains of northern Peru, a prosecutor told local media on Monday morning.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when the bus was heading to the town of Sorochuco, Olga Bobadilla, provincial prosecutor for the Cajamarca region, told local radio station RPP. "Information is still being collected because the accident occurred at night on a fairly rugged road, an unpaved road, where the bus fell into an abyss toward the river," Bobadilla said.

Local media outlets reported that the bus was traveling from the nearby town of Celendin, which announced three days of mourning in a statement shared by the local government. Accidents are relatively common along Peru's precarious roads, with around two dozen people dying in a

crash last September and at least 24 dying when a bus

plunged off a cliff in January 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inspiring Innovation and Driving Entrepreneurship: MIT Art, Design and Technology University's Mentor-Mentee Connection

Inspiring Innovation and Driving Entrepreneurship: MIT Art, Design and Techn...

 India
2
Indian Aluminum Industry Embarks on Ambitious Transformation, Aiming for Net-Zero Emissions with Rs 2.2 Lakh Crore Investment

Indian Aluminum Industry Embarks on Ambitious Transformation, Aiming for Net...

 India
3
University of New Haven's New President Embarks on India Visit to Enhance Partnerships and Foster Innovation

University of New Haven's New President Embarks on India Visit to Enhance Pa...

 United States
4
Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024