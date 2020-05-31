Coronavirus services shifted from Jaipur's SMS Hospital

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital will not be treating coronavirus patients from Monday as the services have been shifted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said in the initial phase of the coronavirus spread, OPD, IPD and emergency medical services for COVID-19 patients were started in the hospital.

Now, the services are being shifted to the Rajasthan University of Health sciences (RUHS) at Pratap Nagar in Jaipur from Monday, the minister said. The minister said the COVID-19 OPD at Charak Bhawan, a division of the SMS hospital, will also be shifted to the pharmacy college in Jaipur. Once this is done, regular medical facilities will be restored at the SMS hospital, which is the state's largest hospital, he said