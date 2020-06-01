Brazil passes the half million mark for COVID-19 cases

Brazil registered 16,409 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, raising the total of infected cases to 514,849 in the second worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world after the United Sates, the health ministry said.

It said there were 480 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Brazil, for a total death toll of 29,314, the fourth highest in the global pandemic after the United States, Britain and Italy.