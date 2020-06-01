China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO

China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHOReuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:32 IST
China said on Monday the United States was "addicted to quitting" following Washington's decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he said was the selfish behavior of the United States.
