Indore COVID-19 tally rises to 3,539, death toll reaches 135

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:00 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 3,539 on Monday after 53 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, a health department official said. Besides, three more deaths of COVID-19 patients were reported, taking the toll in the district to 135, he said.

Of the three victims, a 72-year-old woman died on May 31, another woman aged 51 succumbed to the disease on May 10, while a 66-year-old man died on May 13 in different hospitals here, the official said. Till Sunday, 3,486 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district, but with 53 more people testing positive for the disease in last 24 hours, the number has gone up to 3,539, he said. The delay on part of the health department in disclosing deaths of some patients has been criticised by health activists, who have alleged that fatalities were being reported by the department as per its "own convenience".

When asked about such allegations, a health department spokesman said some hospitals were sharing late the information of death of COVID-19 patients, and an explanation has been sought from such medical facilities. So far, 1,990 people have been discharged from various hospitals after recovery, another official said.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four persons tested positive for the deadly viral infection..

