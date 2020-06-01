Russia will start next week giving COVID-19 patients a newly approved antiviral drug Japan has been testing but has yet to approve for use. Another drug developed by Gilead is being given to patients in some countries under emergency or compassionate use rules.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 6.18 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 371,102 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1024 GMT on Monday.

EUROPE

* Russia will start giving patients its first drug approved to treat COVID-19 next week, its state financial backer told Reuters, a move it hopes will ease strains on the health system and speed a return to normal economic life.

* Moscow residents can leave their homes to take a stroll for the first time in nine weeks on Monday under a partial easing of a tough lockdown regime following a fall in coronavirus cases.

* Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said eight insurers, including Hiscox and QBE, will take part in a test case to decide whether their policies should compensate companies hit by the pandemic.

* Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, speaking during a Facebook live video.

* The new coronavirus is losing its potency and has become much less lethal, a senior Italian doctor said on Sunday.

* The European Union urged the United States to reconsider its decision to cut ties with the World Health Organization over its handling of the pandemic.

AMERICAS

* Eli Lilly and Co said the first set of patients have been dosed in an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's first study of an antibody treatment against the disease.

* Brazil registered 16,409 new cases on Sunday, raising the total of infected cases to 514,849 in the second-worst outbreak in the world after the United States, the health ministry said.

* Rio de Janeiro soccer club Vasco da Gama said on Sunday that 16 players had tested positive for COVID-19, a day before the state's clubs are due to restart training after a two-month coronavirus shutdown.

* Canada will invest C$30 million ($21.8 million) to enable its provinces and territories to promote holidays in their "own back yard" because of the closure of the country's borders.

* Colombia issued new measures to control the spread in three of its most affected cities, including the capital Bogota, as the rest of the country prepares for quarantine rules to start lifting.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks with 16 new infections discovered on May 31, as the number of so-called imported cases jumped in southwestern Sichuan province.

* Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over its spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed.

* South Korea's Celltrion said its experimental treatment of COVID-19 demonstrated an up to a 100-fold reduction in viral load of the disease in animal testing, saying it aims to start in-human clinical trials in late July.

* Japan will not have a MotoGP round for the first time since 1986 after organizers canceled the Oct. 18 race at Motegi.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran could face a second, stronger wave of infections if people ignore guidance and social distancing rules, the health minister said.

* Turkey reopened restaurants, cafes, and parks on Monday and lifted inter-city travel curbs as the country eases curbs restrictions.

* Egypt shortened a night curfew by one hour on Sunday as it recorded new highs in the daily increases in cases and deaths.

* Rwanda's ministry of health on Sunday reported the East African nation's first death caused by the new coronavirus.

* The airport in the Namibian harbor town of Walvis Bay has closed on Sunday after two residents tested positive and the economic hub went into lockdown.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks hovered near three-month highs and the dollar was flat on Monday as optimism over economies opening up again boosted risk appetite.

* European manufacturers may be over the worst of a coronavirus-driven downturn, but Asia's pain deepened in May due to a slump in global trade, surveys show.

* Japan's government will submit to parliament early next week a second extra budget to fund a new $1.1 trillion stimulus package, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

* Hong Kong's retail sales fell by 36.1% in April from a year earlier, hammered by the new coronavirus that has sent many retailers to the brink of collapse.

* Germany is working on a stimulus package worth 75-80 billion euros ($83-89 billion) to support economic recovery after the pandemic, weekly Bild am Sonntag reported.