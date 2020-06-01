Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga, music, Bible: How frontline workers keep calm amid COVID-19 storm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:41 IST
Yoga, music, Bible: How frontline workers keep calm amid COVID-19 storm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

From doing yoga routines and listening to music to reading literature and holy books, doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at the frontline of the war against COVID-19 are beating stress and anxiety in a multitude of ways. Aware that they, too, are at risk of contracting the infection and nearly 500 of them have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi alone, the frontline health warriors are doing all they can to maintain their own health and positivity.

Dr V K Verma, for instance, begins his day by performing 'pranayamas' and other yoga 'asanas' before heading to work at the Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. And Dolly Massey, a senior nurse at a Max hospital here, says the Bible is her constant companion and keeps her "calm amid the corona storm". "I keep a pocket Bible in my bag all the time and even an e-Bible on my mobile phone," Massey said. "I read Psalms and texts from the holy book during breaks, and before and after finishing work. It keeps me anchored, mentally, and physically." The 27-year-old said she never felt afraid even in the beginning when coronavirus had just come up or during the lockdown when the cases kept rising, and deaths were happening.

"But, now, I'm a little bit afraid that I might get infected too," she told PTI. Delhi-born Massey, who hails from Dehradun, said she had been working with the Max Smart Hospital for the past four years.

"I'm a very God-fearing person and so, believe this pandemic is also a sign from Him for us humans to introspect and repent for the mistakes that we have committed, whether it's damaging of our nature or not being sensitive to fellow human beings," she said. From government hospitals to private facilities, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers are at the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, and nearly 500 of them have tested positive for the disease in Delhi.

The heathcare workers are at a very high risk of contracting the infection as they are on the frontline of this COVID-19 war, according to Kumud Bharti, a senior doctor at the LNJP Hospital. "While doctors are taking precautions with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, gloves and other measures, and we know our duty to serve humanity in such situations, doctors, after all, are also humans," Bharti said.

The LNJP Hospital, run by the Delhi government, is a dedicated COVID-19 facility and hundreds of coronavirus patients are admitted there. A senior technical supervisor who worked in the operation theatre at the hospital had recently died of COVID-19. "We keep hearing about doctors getting infected by COVID-19, so that fear is there somehow inside us too, who are serving. But, we have to do our job, taking the utmost precautions that we can," Bharti said.

Vikas Maurya, director, pulmonology and sleep disorders department at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said when the virus had just hit the country in the initial days, "there was a bit of fear in going near patients". "But, then, serving humanity is our job and we actually now allow COVID patients to hold our hands if it gives him or her comfort," he told PTI. "I even pat on their shoulder sometimes, motivating them to think positively and fight the disease." Maurya said high-quality PPE kits in enough numbers already bring a lot of ease to their minds, and patients' willpower and desire to live also "makes us doctors stronger".

"We slip into our PPE suits for six hours straight, initially medics were wearing it for an even longer period. The entire innerwear gets drenched in sweat when we remove it. "So, you can imagine the temperature inside. Plus, some doctors fear that there could be a breach in PPE so that affects their mental well-being," Maurya added.

Asked how he keeps himself relaxed, Maurya said listening to music, watching some shows on TV, or reading books at home is "how I unwind myself after duty hours". Senior doctor V K Verma at Babu Jagjiwan Ram Hospital was apprehensive that more healthcare workers would be affected by COVID-19 with mounting cases as they were the first line of defense.

As many as 75 staff, including 12 doctors, had tested positive for coronavirus at this hospital recently. According to Verma, what doctors see throughout the day, it plays on their minds.

"Every day, I think, I might be carrying the infection to my family," he said. Initially, Verma added, many heathcare workers were being put up in hotels, but now many had no other option but to go home after the end of duty.

"I don't allow my family members to eat with me and, after returning from the hospital and taking a bath, I spend most of the time in the drawing-room," he said. "Some have houses which have very few rooms, where will they isolate themselves?" Verma asked. "And, they are afraid more about their family members than themselves."

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Satpal Maharaj, his wi...

423 new COVID-19 cases detected in Gujarat; 25 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 17,217 on Monday with the addition of 423 new infections, while the toll increased to 1,063 after 25 more patients succumbed to the infection, 22 of them in Ahmedabad, the state health depar...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improving, fatality rate declining: Health Ministry

There has been a steady decline in Indias COVID-19 fatality rate which now stands at 2.83 per cent, much lower than in countries like the US, the UK, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, even as India recorded 230 dea...

Tensions in U.S. rise after another night of broken glass, fires and looting

Adds details from Santa Monica, Washington, D.C. By Lucy Nicholson and Lisa LambertSANTA MONICA, Calif.WASHINGTON, June 1 Reuters - R esidents and business owners in cities across the United States swept up broken glass, took stock of loote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020