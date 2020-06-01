423 new COVID-19 cases detected in Gujarat; 25 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 17,217 on Monday with the addition of 423 new infections, while the toll increased to 1,063 after 25 more patients succumbed to the infection, 22 of them in Ahmedabad, the state health department said. As many as 861 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Gujarat Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 10,780, it said.

The state now has 5,374 active cases, of which 65 patients are on ventilator, the health department said. Ahmedabad reported 314 out of the 423 new cases, taking the total confirmed cases in the district to 12,494, the department said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat rose to 1,659, while in Vadodara it went up to 1,074 with 39 and 31 new cases, respectively, reported, in these two cities, it said. Out of the 25 new deaths, Ahmedabad alone reported 22, while Surat reported two and Aravalli one, the department said.

As many as 2,16,258 samples have been tested so far in the state for coronavirus, the department said. Out of 17 districts that reported new infections, 11 cases were detected in Gandhinagar and 6 in Mehsana, among others.

As many as 2,41,046 people are currently under quarantine, the department said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,217, new cases 423, deaths 1,063, discharged 10,780, active cases 5,374, people tested so far 2,16,258.