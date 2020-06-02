Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK mulls 'air bridges' to replace coronavirus quarantine for arrivals -Telegraph

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 03:21 IST
UK mulls 'air bridges' to replace coronavirus quarantine for arrivals -Telegraph
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British government ministers are aiming to replace coronavirus quarantine for people arriving at airports by the end of June, with so-called air bridges being considered as an option, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

The policy of air bridges is meant to enable people from other countries who have achieved lower levels of coronavirus infection to come to Britain. The Department for Transport and the Home Office have been told to plan to allow for their introduction by the end of the month, according to the newspaper https://bit.ly/2zPeVZK.

Britain's quarantine for travelers arriving from abroad will be introduced from June 8, Interior Minister Priti Patel said in May. All international arrivals, including returning Britons, will have to self-isolate for 14 days and provide details of where they will be staying under the plans, which were criticized by airlines, business groups, and politicians alike.

British officials are working to strike deals with foreign countries to make them exempt, the Telegraph reported.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ravens owner Bisciotti pledges $1M toward social justice reform

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Monday pledged 1 million for social justice reform in Baltimore. The Ravens said a committee of current and former players from the team will decide which programs receive contributions.Bisciotti said he is h...

Mexico president kicks off 'new normal' phase amid pandemic

Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador kicked off Mexicos return to a new normal Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restr...

U.S. Justice Dept deploys its police agencies in Washington to quell rioting

The U.S. Justice Department has deployed it law enforcement components to maximize the federal security presence in Washington in a bid to quell violent protests, a department spokeswoman said on Monday.Today, President Trump directed Attor...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesElliott closes on victory in Bank of East Asia control battle httpson.ft.com2MkWhf4 Boris Johns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020