Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Season will lack 'sporting integrity' if completed, Barnsley tell EFL

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 09:06 IST
Soccer-Season will lack 'sporting integrity' if completed, Barnsley tell EFL
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Championship side Barnsley has written to the English Football League (EFL) saying that its plans to restart the campaign halted by the COVID-19 crisis will see the season completed with a "lack of sporting integrity". England's second-tier said it planned to resume on June 20, some three months after it was suspended, with the date subject to safety requirements and government guidance.

"If the 2019-20 season is completed, it will be completed with a lack of sporting integrity," Barnsley, who are bottom of the 24-team league, said in the letter obtained by Sky Sports. "Some clubs will have unbalanced squads compared to competitors due to ending player contracts.

"Some clubs will lose home-field advantage for matches behind closed doors with respect to the reverse fixture earlier this season. This is especially true with big rivalries and the loss of the respective revenue. "Those clubs unfairly and unlawfully relegated to a lower division would face further uncertainty and potential failure of their enterprise."

Barnsley said clubs who drop down a division should be given a "one-time parachute payment" to offset the loss of television revenue. Queens Park Rangers chief executive Lee Hoos has also slammed the EFL's plans to resume the season.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients

A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalised patients with COVID-19. Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soo...

Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership

Eneris Group to make direct investments totaling up to CHF 95 million in two manufacturing JVs and a Technology License Agreement Eneris to provide up to CHF 42 million in working capital loans and make investments in excess of CHF 53 mil...

Australian PM accepts G7 invitation during call with Trump

Australia will accept an invitation to attend a Group of Seven G7 nations meeting, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump said last week he will postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold ...

Mexico president kicks off 'new normal' phase amid pandemic

Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador kicked off Mexicos return to a new normal Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020