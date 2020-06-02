Left Menu
UK lends 21 bln pounds to small firms hit by coronavirus

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:16 IST
British small businesses have borrowed more than 21 billion pounds ($26 billion) under a government-guaranteed coronavirus program in May, well ahead of other support schemes. The Treasury said lending under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme had risen to 21.3 billion pounds by May 31, up from 18.5 billion pounds on May 24.

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme hit 8.9 billion pounds by May 31, from 8.15 billion pounds the week before. ($1 = 0.7979 pounds)

