Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Rohingya dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:46 IST
First Rohingya dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh

An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the camps in southern Bangladesh, officials said on Tuesday. The man, aged 71, died on May 31 while undergoing treatment at the camp's isolation center, said Bimal Chakma, a senior official of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission.

"Today we got the confirmation that he tested positive for COVID-19," he said. At least 29 Rohingya have tested positive for the virus so far since the first case was detected in the camps on May 14. Officials said 339 tests have been conducted among Rohingya in the camps so far.

Bangladesh has reported 52,445 coronavirus cases and 709 deaths. Aid workers have warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a significant outbreak in the refugee camps outside Cox's Bazar, the coastal district where the camps housing over a million Rohingya - members of a mostly Muslim minority who fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar - are located.

"We are all working round the clock to ensure that testing is available to refugees," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar. "Those who are identified as COVID-19 positive have adequate facilities in place to care for them, and to ensure contact tracing and isolation of those who may have been exposed." As many as 60,000 to 90,000 people are jammed into each square kilometre, with families of up to a dozen sharing small shelters.

"It is a ticking time bomb," said Alejandro Agustin Cuyar, Relief International's Cox's Bazar Program Director. Cuyar said the refugee camps were overcrowded, with shared water sources and communal toilets and washing facilities.

"Once the virus takes hold, it will be incredibly challenging to flatten the curve, so we are gravely concerned the numbers needing treatment will soon be overwhelming." (Additional reporting by Poppy McPherson in Bangkok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers in quarantine booked for wandering outside

Two migrant workers, who were home quarantined after returning from other states, have been booked for wandering outside, police said on TuesdayDuring a surprise check, Mukul and Shivam were not found in their home, Station House Officer of...

Maha: Out on parole, prisoner tests positive for COVID-19

A 30-year-old prisoner, who was out on parole from Thane Central Jail, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. Following his release on Saturday, the patient had travelled to his siste...

China buys U.S. soybeans after halt to U.S. purchases ordered -sources

State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Monday, even as sources in China said the government had told them to halt purchases after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to pun...

China shares end higher on optimism over govt economic recovery policies

China shares closed higher on Tuesday as optimism over the governments new policies seeking to support the economy trumped concerns over deteriorating Sino-U.S. relations. The Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.2 at 2,921.40. The blue-chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020