Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novacyt shares drop as France refuses to refund virus test

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:22 IST
Novacyt shares drop as France refuses to refund virus test

High-flying shares in Novacyt dropped as much as 12% on Tuesday after the healthcare diagnostics firm said a French regulator had decided against approving the company's coronavirus test for reimbursement by the state. France, like other countries, is betting on mass testing for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, as part of its strategy to emerge safely from the pandemic.

City laboratories in France that do the bulk of testing use kits that are approved by the Haute Autorite de Sante regulatory body for reimbursement via the social security system. Novacyt said that although the regulator had not approved its test for reimbursement in France, it could still sell the product there for private patient testing.

Reimbursement was refused because Novacyt's test was developed with a single gene target, the company said. Other methods usually involve a DNA screening method known as generation sequencing, with samples that are larger and require lengthier reviews. Novacyt has singled itself out with a test able to detect the new coronavirus in less than two hours. Standard testing, which also identifies other strains, takes up to a day.

Novacyt shares were down 9.8% at 3.51 euros at 1045 GMT, although they are still up by more than 2,000% since the start of this year, spurred by a wave of orders for its tests. The company said on Tuesday it had total sales and confirmed orders worth 135 million euros ($150 million) for the product, with new deals in Zimbabwe and across Latin America.

As of May 14, Novacyt's test had been approved in more than 16 countries. The product has also received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the United States' Food and Drug Administration. ($1 = 0.8984 euros)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to UGC, DU over education of visually impaired, specially-abled students during lockdown

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued fresh notices to the University Grants Commission UGC and the Delhi University DU on a plea, seeking an adequate and effective mechanism for the education of visually impaired and specially-abled indiv...

German minister hopes "legitimate" U.S. protests will have an impact

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described as understandable and legitimate protests spreading across the United States following the death of a black man in police custody, adding that authorities there must act to support press freedom....

Violence against journalists covering George Floyd protests in US cities increase

Dozens of journalists covering the protests in US cities over the death of African American man George Floyd have claimed that they have been beaten, chased and even shot at. There have been at least 100 reports of violence against journali...

Uber resumes airport transportation service in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has resumed services in the city enabling riders reach airport following the resumption of domestic air service in the country. Riders would be able to access UberGo, Premier and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020