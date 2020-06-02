Bihar govt distributing condoms, contraceptive pills to migrant workers

The Bihar government has undertaken an initiative whereby it is distributing condoms and contraceptive pills amongst the migrant workers who have returned from across the country as part of its efforts to control population. The state government has collaborated with an NGO named Care India to carry out this exercise which has been initiated at all quarantine centres in Bihar since May 20.

The government along with the NGO has been distributing condoms and contraceptive pills amongst the migrant workers when they leave for their homes after undergoing the mandatory quarantine period. The ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers have been deployed for distributing contraceptive pills amongst women. The condoms are being distributed amongst men by the NGO's Family Planning Coordinators and Block-level executives. (ANI)