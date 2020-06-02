Mexican president says less than 350,000 jobs lost in May

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that fewer than 350,000 jobs were lost in the country in May, and that he expected no more than one million jobs to be lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Official data on job losses would be released in mid-June, he added. Mexico would experience its toughest months in the second quarter but begin to recover in July, Lopez Obrador told a news conference in the city of Merida in Yucatan state.