UK analysis shows people with Bangladeshi ethnicity at higher mortality risk

PTI | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:53 IST
An analysis of the disproportionate effect the coronavirus outbreak in the UK appears to be having on members of ethnic minority groups has found that those of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of dying with the virus than white British people. The report by Public Health England found that black people were most likely to be diagnosed and that coronavirus-related death rates were highest among people from black and Asian ethnic groups.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This pandemic has exposed huge disparities in the health of our nation” and that it is “very clear that some people are significantly more vulnerable.” The Public Health England analysis did not adjust for conditions such as obesity or for occupations when calculating the risk to various ethnic groups. There are a number of other findings in the report, including the fact that working age men are twice as likely to die than working age women. Hancock says further analysis will be taken over the coming weeks and months to flesh out the early findings.

