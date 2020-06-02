Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special helpline set up by local administration helps over 7,300 non-COVID-19 patients in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:40 IST
Special helpline set up by local administration helps over 7,300 non-COVID-19 patients in Kashmir

A special helpline set up by the local administration here has been able to provide assistance to over 7,300 non-COVID-19 patients in getting free dialysis, chemotherapies, essential medicines and transportation during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, a senior official said. Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, who led a team to set up the special helpline, spoke about the effectiveness of the call centre and said "the administration has been able to help over 7,300 patients".

The special helpline was launched by the district administration at the onset of COVID-19-response in Kashmir two months ago to take care of existing health issues with a special focus on patients suffering from kidney ailments, diabetes or cancer. He said dialysis has remained a major demand with 3,292 patients assisted by the helpline at 12 different designated dialysis centres in the city.

The administration launched an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) based call centre in April aiming a holistic response to various emergencies and COVID-19 related coordination as well as addressing public grievances. A dedicated cell in the call centre was earmarked for non-COVID-19 health issues. Choudhary, who launched this special initiative aimed at minimising hardships faced by the patients, said free medicines were delivered to 1,811 patients by roping in drug control organisation, magistrates, police officers, volunteers and zonal officers appointed for various areas.

Apart from this, prescribed life-saving and essential drugs were arranged from New Delhi through air cargo on demand and delivered to patients at their doorsteps, he said. Focus was also laid on transport for patients, he said, adding that a dedicated fleet of 16 vehicles was engaged for assistance of patients and by the end of May a total of 396 patients availed this facility.

The helpline also attended 39 emergencies, including fire incidents, accidents and injuries. It also assisted 107 pregnant women for required medical care, Choudhary said. He said anti-diabetic drugs and checkups were availed by 311 patients while 178 cases of chemotherapies were assisted at various health institutions and centres in the city.

The administration pooled in resources from several schemes and few donations from philanthropists, he said. He said the dialysis centres also agreed for no-profit-no-loss services for the cases referred by the district administration.

"These services were started in view of the nationwide lockdown announced for COVID-19 containment. The patients facing inconvenience due to the nationwide lockdown were identified and assisted by the administration. "Now with the gradual easing of the lockdown and relaxations announced by authorities the administration is mulling to shift to the routine healthcare response for these patients," the deputy commissioner said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungarian football fans snap up tickets for socially distanced cup final

Hungarys Football Federation is selling more tickets for the Hungarian Cup final between Budapest Honved FC and rural side Mezokovesd due of high demand to attend one of the first big games to be played with fans since the COVID-19 pandemic...

Hungarian football fans snap up tickets for socially distanced cup final

Hungarys Football Federation is selling more tickets for the Hungarian Cup final between Budapest Honved FC and rural side Mezokovesd due of high demand to attend one of the first big games to be played with fans since the COVID-19 pandemic...

Cyclone Nisarga: DGCA reiterates guidelines on adverse weather ops to airlines, pilots

Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular to airlines and pilots on Tuesday, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the India ...

Sushmita Sen returns to screen with Hotstar Specials 'Aarya'

A decade after her last Hindi film released, actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday announced her digital debut with Disney Hotstars series Aarya. The actor will star in the title role in the Hotstar Specials series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Sushmi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020