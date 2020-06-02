25 new coronavirus cases found in Jalna district; tally 153

As many as 25 more persons tested positive for coronavirus here in central Maharashtra, taking the tally in Jalna district to 153 on Tuesday, while an 80- year old man succumbed to the contagion at a city hospital, an official said. With the detection of fresh cases, the number of coronavirus infections in the district rose to 153, he said.

So far, 52 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals, the official said. He said an 80-year-old man, a resident the Modi-Khana area, succumbed to COVID-19 at the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

With this, the death toll in the district increased to two, the official said..