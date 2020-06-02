Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video calls connect anxious parents to hospitalized newborns in Colombia

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:34 IST
Video calls connect anxious parents to hospitalized newborns in Colombia

Deysi Silva cannot see, hug or kiss her infant daughter.

The child, born last month at a hospital in Colombia's capital Bogota amid the coronavirus pandemic, is hospitalized in a neo-natal unit where visits are forbidden to protect the vulnerable babies from possible infection. But family members of newborns in the unit at Kennedy Hospital are speaking to their babies via hundreds of video calls organized by staff.

"I love you so much daughter, hopefully soon we'll be together again. You know I love you so much, your dad does too," 30-year-old Silva, originally from Venezuela, said through tears as she looked at her daughter Deysi Mar Victoria's image. Since the program started in mid-May, 143 families have made 260 video calls to children in intensive care, Bogota's health secretary said. Hospitals around the world have separated newborns from their mothers in an effort to prevent spreading the virus, especially when mothers are suspected of having the illness.

Social workers - who coordinate the calls and hold tablets up to the incubators - are key. "My job during the virtual visits is to connect the mothers to their children via the tablet. I go into the unit and put the infants on the screen so the mom can see them live and talk to and listen to them," said social worker Maria Nubia Arboleda.

The calls will help parents bond with their infants despite the physical distance, hospital official Mirella Pena said. "In the case of newborns, video calls help strengthen the parents' bond with their babies," Pena said, adding that the communication also help reassure worried parents.

Colombia, which is holding a months-long quarantine to combat coronavirus infections, has nearly 30,500 confirmed cases of the virus and close to 1,000 deaths.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

California court hears appeal of $289 mln verdict against Bayer in first Roundup cancer trial

A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments in the first case that went to trial over allegations that Bayer AGs glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, resulting in a 289 million judgment against the company.The Augus...

Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion, falling short of U.N. target to save aid operations

International donors raised 1.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen on Tuesday but the amount fell short of the United Nations target of 2.4 billion needed to save the worlds biggest aid operation from severe cutbacks. The conflict betwe...

PM, Trump hold telephonic talks; discuss Sino-India border row among other issues

The border standoff between India and China, the ongoing civil disturbances in the US and need for reforms in the WHO were among a host of issues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed during a telephonic ...

Soccer-Spain considering allowing soccer fans to return to matches

Spains health ministry is weighing up whether to let fans back into soccer stadiums when the season restarts later in June after a three-month pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon said on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020