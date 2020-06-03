Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 03:18 IST
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a "devastating impact" on people of African descent and ethnic minorities in Brazil, Britain, France and the United States, the top U.N. human rights official said on Tuesday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 6.32 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 376,283 have died, a Reuters tally showed by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* For Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* New cases reported daily are steadily declining in Western Europe, but not in hotspots in Russia and Eastern Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. * Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, an official study said, putting pressure on the government to outline plans to protect the most at-risk communities.

* Britain's death toll neared 50,000 on Tuesday, as the government faced criticisms over its COVID-19 test data and widespread mockery over a so-called "sex ban". * German coalition parties postponed its decision on a huge coronavirus stimulus package.

* European Union nations banking on 5G to boost economic growth are eager to tackle conspiracy theories linking the wireless technology to the spread of the virus. AMERICAS

* A senior U.S. Army vaccine researcher said it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the U.S. population by the end of 2020. * The WHO's regional director for the Americas urged the United States to keep helping countries in the region fight the virus even as the Trump administration leaves the U.N. agency.

* Lonza aims to speed completion of two commercial production lines for Moderna Inc's trial COVID-19 vaccine, the Swiss drugmaker's chairman said. * Bolivian authorities are doing door-to-door checks in regions with severe outbreaks as it looks to stem the spread of infections which have risen above 10,000.

ASIA-PACIFIC * An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the camps in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

* In Afghanistan, officials said that fewer than one in 10 test samples collected daily are being processed, and of those more than 30% are consistently testing positive, suggesting a high and hidden number of infections. * Armenia may have to impose a new total lockdown if people do not follow hygiene rules, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said after the number of confirmed cases topped 10,000.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Zimbabwean troops and police tightened the lockdown in the capital Harare, blocking many cars and buses from entering the central business district as cases increased.

* Dubai will allow the full reopening of malls and private businesses from Wednesday. * A South African high court declared some of the government's lockdown regulations unconstitutional but suspended the order for 14 days, leaving the rules in place for now.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The World Bank said it expects the coronavirus and resulting recessions to leave "lasting scars" on developing and emerging market countries, with the worst damage on oil exporters and those suffering financial crises.

* Bankers across the European Union could face a one-year ban on bonuses to help push through a "quick fix" package of pandemic relief measures for lenders. * The amount of natural gas flowing on pipelines to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants plunged to a 13-month low in June.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Anil D'Silva)

