Brazil sets another record for daily coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 03-06-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 04:15 IST
Brazil registered another new record number of new coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday evening, as the pandemic in Latin America's largest country shows no signs of slowing down. The country registered 28,936 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, the ministry said, and 1,262 deaths.

There are now 555,383 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil and 31,199 coronavirus deaths.

