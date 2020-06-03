Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh camps

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 07:27 IST
UPDATE 2-First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh camps

An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the world's largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, where there are fears the disease could spread fast due to overcrowding. The 71-year-old man died on May 31 while undergoing treatment at an isolation centre at the camps where over a million Rohingya live, said Bimal Chakma, a senior official of the government's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission.

"Today we got the confirmation that he tested positive for COVID-19," he told Reuters by telephone. Aid workers have long warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a major outbreak at the camps in the Cox's Bazar coastal district. The Rohingya, members of a mostly Muslim minority, fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar.

At least 29 Rohingya have tested positive for the virus so far since the first case was detected on May 14. Officials said 339 tests have been conducted among Rohingya in the camps so far.

"We are living in fear about what we are going to do if there is a big outbreak," Rohingya refugee Mohammed Rafiq said by phone. Bangladesh has seen a spike in infections in recent weeks, with 52,445 confirmed cases and 709 deaths.

"We are all working round the clock to ensure that testing is available to refugees," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar. "Those who are identified as COVID-19 positive have adequate facilities in place to care for them, and to ensure contact tracing and isolation of those who may have been exposed."

As many as 60,000 to 90,000 people are jammed into each square kilometre, with families of up to a dozen sharing small shelters. "It is a ticking time bomb," said Alejandro Agustin Cuyar, Relief International charity's Cox's Bazar programme director.

Cuyar said the refugee camps were overcrowded, with shared water sources and communal toilets and washing facilities. "Once the virus takes hold, it will be incredibly challenging to flatten the curve, so we are gravely concerned the numbers needing treatment will soon be overwhelming." (Additional reporting by Poppy McPherson in Bangkok; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tensions simmer in Hong Kong as controversial anthem law back up for debate

Hong Kong lawmakers are set to resume a debate on Wednesday over a controversial bill that would make disrespecting Chinas national anthem a criminal offence, as the city ramps up for fresh protests amid simmering anti-government tensions. ...

Stuart Nash issues statement in response to charges in New Plymouth

The Minister of Police Stuart Nash has issued the following statement in response to charges filed against three Police officers this morning in the New Plymouth District Court.Any incident involving a loss of life in Police custody is take...

World Bank approves $100M to support Nepal’s electricity sector, COVID-19 recovery

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a 100 million Development Policy Credit DPC to continue support to the Nepal Government in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering ...

Pentagon moves about 1,600 Army troops into the Washington region

The Pentagon has moved about 1,600 U.S. Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests in the city. Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020