Migrant worker tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli, active cases 10

Migrant worker tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli, active cases 10PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-06-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 11:39 IST
A migrant worker who recently returned from Noida tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Shamli, taking the number of cases in the Uttar Pradesh district to 39 on Wednesday, an official said
The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 10 after the driver, who was quarantined at Sakoti village, tested positive for the infection, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said
The patient has been shifted to a COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town. Twenty-nine out of the 39 patients have recovered, Kaur added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- COVID
- Shamli
- Uttar Pradesh
- Sakoti village
- Jhinjhana
ALSO READ
Cricket-Players union slams Cricket Australia's COVID-19 cost-cutting
Combating COVID-19: Delhi Court prohibits use of saliva to affix fee stamps
Covid-19 crisis closes 90 percent of museums globally, UNESCO plans for reopenings
72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore
Managing mental health with yoga amid COVID-19