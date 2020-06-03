Left Menu
Development News Edition

German coalition parties try to unblock stimulus impasse

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:10 IST
German coalition parties try to unblock stimulus impasse

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition on Wednesday resumed negotiations on a massive stimulus package, after party leaders failed to bridge differences over cash incentives to buy new cars and extra relief for highly indebted municipalities. Members of Merkel's conservative bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) convened in the chancellery on Wednesday morning and talks were expected to extend into the afternoon or evening, coalition sources said.

The package is expected to include up to 100 billion euros ($112.16 billion) of measures to help firms and workers rebound from the coronavirus crisis, which is set to plunge Europe's largest economy into its deepest recession since World War Two. It comes on top of a 750 billion euro rescue package agreed in March.

SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants the stimulus measures to be "timely, targeted, temporary and transformative". Among the proposals on the table are cash handouts for families to boost consumption, extra relief for municipalities struggling with lower tax receipts, and further funds for companies with fewer than 250 employees.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a conservative, has suggested additional support for the auto industry, including subsidies for environmentally friendly technologies and cash incentives to buy new cars with zero or low carbon emissions. But SPD leaders insisted on Tuesday that any cash-for-clunkers programme must exclude vehicles with combustion engines as this would undermine Germany's climate protection goals.

Scholz wants to help municipalities, in charge of a large chunk of public investment in Germany, with a cash injection worth 12 billion euros to compensate for plunging tax revenues, plus relief for heavily indebted towns worth 45 billion euros. The conservatives oppose debt relief for municipalities, but have signalled a willingness to help towns with other measures such as more federal funds for schools and roads.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany waiting for EU view before deciding on Turkey travel restrictions

Germany is talking to Ankara about reviewing travel restrictions with Turkey but is waiting for a European Union recommendation before taking any decisions, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.We are in talks with Turkey. The for...

Mumbai airport suspends operations till 7 pm as Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport will remain shut till 7 pm on Wednesday as a preventive step due to the ongoing landfall of Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai International Ltd MIAL said. Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided ...

Mumbai avoids brunt of cyclone that barrels into India's west coast

Mumbai escaped the brunt of a cyclone on Wednesday after winds changed direction and the storm made landfall further south on Indias western coast than expected, giving some respite to a metropolis already ravaged by coronavirus infections....

Deep rooted conspiracy behind killing of IB officer during Delhi riots, police tells court

There was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riots and murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi violence as he was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain,the police told a Delhi court i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020