Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurangabad records 47 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,696

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:48 IST
Aurangabad records 47 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,696
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,696 in the region, an official said. The swab reports of 47 suspected patients from the district came out positive on Wednesday, the official said.

Of the 1,696 COVID-19 cases reported in the district so far, 1,085 patients have recovered from the infection and 85 have succumbed to it, he said. At present, 526 patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, 18 containment zones have been identified in Aurangabad city, which will remain under complete lockdown, a civic official said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Last three Shramik trains from Delhi operated on May 31; Anand Vihar–Purnia, Anand Vihar–Bhagalpur, H. Nizamuddin–Mahoba: Rlys.

Last three Shramik trains from Delhi operated on May 31 Anand ViharPurnia, Anand ViharBhagalpur, H. NizamuddinMahoba Rlys....

Roche appoints V Simpson Emmanuel as GM of Roche Products India

Drug firm Roche on Wednesday announced the appointment of V Simpson Emmanuel as general manager for Roche Products India Pvt Ltd. He has led various functions and teams at a national as well as global level since he joined Roche in Septembe...

Don't take COVID-19 outbreak in containment zone lightly: Cong

The outbreak of COVID-19 at a containment zone in Goas Vasco town should not be taken lightly and the entire town should be sealed, state Congress spokesman Trajano DMello said on Wednesday. The state government on Monday declared Mangor Hi...

Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administration

Yamaha Motor India Group YMIG on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020