U'khand records 23 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally 1,066

Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,066, a health department bulletin said. The fresh cases were reported from Dehradun (8), Haridwar (9), Chamoli (4), Nainital (1), and Pauri (1), it said.

According to the bulletin, the people who tested positive had traveled to Delhi, Aligarh, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, it said. Of the total COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 259 patients have recovered so far and eight have died.

However, according to authorities, none of these deaths were due to COVID-19 as the patients were suffering from other diseases too.