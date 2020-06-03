Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African airlines look to restart operations, see slow recovery

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:09 IST
S.African airlines look to restart operations, see slow recovery

Two of South Africa's biggest private airlines will start flying between local airports this month after the government eased lockdown restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, but they said a recovery could take at least three years. Airlink has started taking bookings on its website for flights from June 8, while Safair is taking bookings for flights resuming on June 15.

Low-cost state airline Mango, part of the South African Airways (SAA) Group, plans to resume flights on June 15, but it is yet to get final approval from the Department of Public Enterprises, a company spokesman said. Amid a halt on operations for around two months due to the coronavirus lockdown, airlines have seen their revenues fall to close to zero while continuing to spend money on aircraft maintenance, salaries and debt-service.

Comair, another private airline, is under bankruptcy protection and only plans to restart operations around November. SAA, the national flag carrier, is also under bankruptcy protection and has not yet said when it plans to restart domestic flights. "We expect that demand will be quite thin," said Kirby Gordon, spokesman for Safair, which will start operations across four airports - OR Tambo and Lanseria in Johannesburg, King Shaka in Durban and Cape Town International.

Gordon said that Safair planned to fly around 25% of its usual schedule, adding it expected its share of the market to be greater than normal given the temporary absence of other players. Financial models showed it could take three to five years for the airline industry to recover, he said. Airlink is starting to operate from three airports - OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town International.

Airlink expects it will take more than four years for air travel to revert to pre-coronavirus levels, said Rodger Foster, its chief executive. South Africans are only allowed to fly for business purposes under "level 3" of the country's coronavirus lockdown, which entered force on June 1. Leisure travel by air is still banned.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nisarga slams Maha coast as Mumbai, south Guj brace for nature's fury

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Raigad district, south of Mumbai, with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday, after thousands of people were evacuated in Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra and south Gujarat. Flight operations at the Mumbai a...

Strong earthquake, little damage in northern Chile

A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicentre was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6....

JK administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the controversial Public Safety Act PSA against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba M...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on optimism over economic revival

Wall Streets major indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq inching closer to a record high, as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. Microchip T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020