Left Menu
Development News Edition

TUI strikes compensation deal with Boeing, delays 737 MAX deliveries

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:32 IST
TUI strikes compensation deal with Boeing, delays 737 MAX deliveries

Europe's biggest travel company, TUI Group, said it has struck a deal with Boeing for compensation and deferred deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jet, boosting its finances as it seeks to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in TUI rose 7% on news of the deal. The company's London-listed shares have halved in value since the beginning of the year, after TUI was hammered by the coronavirus outbreak which halted its activities in March.

TUI said last month it needed to cut 8,000 jobs and shed 30% of costs to survive, amid forecasts that travel will take years to recover to 2019 levels. Germany-based TUI said the details of the Boeing deal were confidential but a company insider said it was receiving around 300 million euros ($336 million).

The amount represented "a significant portion" of the financial impact of the grounding of the MAX plane, it said, and would be realised over the next two years. The financial impact of the grounding to TUI has been around 370 million euros.

Boeing will also provide it with credits for future orders and agreed that TUI will get fewer 737 MAX aircraft over the next few years with deliveries of the 61 planes it has on order delayed by about two years, reducing TUI's expenditure at a time when cash is tight. The company said the agreement with Boeing would help it shrink its airline businesses over the coming years, as it seeks to resize to fit the smaller travel market expected to emerge from the pandemic.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes in five months killed 346 people. TUI had 15 MAX-es before the grounding. Prior to the pandemic, TUI's earnings had been hampered by the grounding as it had to lease other planes. ($1 = 0.8933 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled; What you need to know about the coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK PM Johnson promises COVID-19 test results within 24 hours by end of monthThe results of almost all tests for the coronavirus should be available within 24 hours by the end of this mont...

Cyclone Nisarga slams Maha coast as Mumbai, south Guj brace for nature's fury

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Raigad district, south of Mumbai, with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday, after thousands of people were evacuated in Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra and south Gujarat. Flight operations at the Mumbai a...

Strong earthquake, little damage in northern Chile

A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicentre was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6....

JK administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the controversial Public Safety Act PSA against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020