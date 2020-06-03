Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS Nurses' Union protest over working condition; 329 workers contracted COVID-19 so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:50 IST
AIIMS Nurses' Union protest over working condition; 329 workers contracted COVID-19 so far

Protest by the AIIMS Nurses' Union over their working condition entered the third day on Wednesday as the number of workers infected by COVID-19 at the premier hospital in the national capital stood at 329, with 47 of them being nursing staff. In a letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the nurses body has put forward a number of demands including implementation of a uniform four-hour shift with personal protective equipment in COVID-19 areas of the hospital, a uniform rotation policy between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 areas, and establishment of proper donning and doffing area.

President of the union Harish Kajla said working at a stretch for six hours, which usually extended to seven to eight hours at times, while donning PPEs was adversely affecting the physical well-being of the nursing staff, especially the women. "Several of our staff are facing health complications like body rashes and urinary tract infections, while several others have lost weight.

"Women are having issues related to the menstruation as they cannot change sanitary pads with PPE on, neither can they go to washroom. Once you wear a PPE you cannot take it off just like that and thus we are forced to wear adult diapers during duty, but it's so uncomfortable," Kajla said. He said, "As our health is adversely affected, we are getting prone to contracting the infection fast." Since there was no response from the administration the protest would continue, Kajla said, but clarified that the work is not getting hampered.

"Nursing staff participate in the protest after their shift gets over." Since February 1, as many as 329 healthcare workers including four faculty members, 17 resident doctors, 47 nurses, 86 hospital attendants, 62 sanitation staff and 77 security personnel among others have been infected by the virus. AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma said, "329 healthcare workers have so far contracted coronavirus since February 1. Several of those who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and rejoined duty." So far three persons from the AIIMS succumbed to COVID-19. An electrician who had tested positive for the disease died on Sunday. A sanitation supervisor and a mess worker at the RPC canteen died due to the disease last week.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: U.S. opens national security probe into vanadium imports; In-home antibody test shows promise and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.In-home antibody test shows promise recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirusThe following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...

Tel Aviv's soccer stadium trials misting tunnel to disinfect players

Tel Avivs Bloomfield Stadium has installed a special tunnel to spray soccer players arriving for matches with a fine disinfectant mist to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.The pilot of the tunnel, which will run until the end o...

Survey: Businesses cut 2.76 million jobs in May

US businesses shed 2.76 million jobs in May as the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak stretched into a third month. The payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that businesses have let go of a combined 22.6 million jobs since Marc...

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled; What you need to know about the coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK PM Johnson promises COVID-19 test results within 24 hours by end of monthThe results of almost all tests for the coronavirus should be available within 24 hours by the end of this mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020