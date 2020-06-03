South Korea allows use of remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19 patients

South Korea allows use of remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19 patientsPTI | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:10 IST
South Korea's Food and Drug Safety Ministry has allowed the use of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in treatment of COVID-19 patients. The ministry's fast-track import approval on Wednesday came after health authorities concluded that the drug could possibly help patients recover faster. Officials plan to soon hold discussions with Gilead to arrange the drug shipments.
