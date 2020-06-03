Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Colombia's quarantined poor, lunch is served - by trendy restaurants

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:33 IST
For Colombia's quarantined poor, lunch is served - by trendy restaurants

In the bustling kitchen of one of Bogota's trendiest restaurants, a team of chefs that usually caters to the Colombian capital's well-heeled citizens is preparing meals for a community of people cut off from work and housing during the Andean country's coronavirus quarantine.

A nationwide lockdown declared by the government of President Ivan Duque to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has cratered Colombia's economy and particularly hurt its poor and vulnerable, who must make do without their usual informal jobs. Now, two restaurants - El Chato, run by chef Alvaro Clavijo and winner of Colombia's best restaurant award in 2019 from Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, and Chicheria Demente, have teamed up to bring nutritious meals to people renting beds by the day in central Bogota.

"A lot of the food we take to the lodging isn't what they're used to," Clavijo said. "We've been taking them on a discovery." Some 48 people live in the austere building, paying about $2.70 per day for a room, or $1.35 for a bunk bed. Many are informal workers who have seen their incomes plummet under quarantine.

Chefs from the two restaurants take turns preparing meals before delivering them and also donate other food. The initiative has received donations worth close to $6,000. "We take them different things, a daily meal, eggs so they have something else during the day, sometimes rice, sometimes water," said Natalia Carreno, one of the partners at Chicheria Demente.

Colombia entered the nationwide quarantine in late March. While restrictions have begun gradually lifting in some places, Bogota's high infection rate has meant the city continues to observe stricter protocols. The meals are a lifeline for residents, who did not leave the building for the first 40 days of quarantine.

"I'm very grateful to them," said Miryam Tellez, who helps run the house. "They have always come, they have never left us alone."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 spread continues unabated in TN: Tally 25,872

The spread of coronavirus continued unabated in Tamil Nadu with the state adding 1,000 plus cases, including an all-time single day high in the capital city, for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 25,8...

SC dismisses plea of AP govt against HC order on removing party colour from state buildings

In a jolt to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed its appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order asking it to remove the blue, green and white colours from Gram Panchayat buildings as their colo...

Brazil to start testing Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus this month

Brazil this month will start testing an experimental vaccine against the novel coronavirus being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, Brazils health surveillance agency Anvisa and the Federal University ...

HSBC's Asia chief backs China security law for Hong Kong

HSBCs top executive in Asia has signed a petition backing Chinas imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong, the bank confirmed on Wednesday, breaking years of political neutrality for the UK-based, Asia-focused lender. Asia-Pacific...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020