As countries around the world strive to reopen their economies, the European Commission classified the coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, which will allow EU employers to apply less stringent workplace safety measures than if the virus was deemed a high risk.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 6.43 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 380,469 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1538 GMT on Wednesday.

EUROPE

* British doctors are testing a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. * The results of almost all tests for the coronavirus should be available within 24 hours by the end of this month, the British prime minister said.

* An elementary school in the Netherlands closed in the city of The Hague after two teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and seven students developed gastrointestinal symptoms. * Sweden's chief epidemiologist said the country should have done more to combat the coronavirus but backed the broad strategy, which avoided the strict lockdowns seen in many other countries.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to take part in an online summit on a possible coronavirus vaccine being organised by the British government this week. * Germany said it will lift a travel ban for European Union members plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from 15 June as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries.

* Austria is lifting all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighbouring countries except Italy as of Thursday. AMERICAS

* A senior U.S. Army vaccine researcher said on Tuesday it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the U.S. population by the end of 2020. * U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro discussed a joint research effort on using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as both a prophylaxis and treatment for the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday.

* Brazil registered a record 1,262 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday. * Lonza aims to speed completion of two commercial production lines for Moderna Inc's trial COVID-19 vaccine, the Swiss drugmaker's chairman said.

* Mexico's deputy health minister said on Tuesday the coronavirus had reached its peak intensity in the country after the ministry reported a record rise in daily cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China denied a report that said it delayed sharing COVID-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO). * India's government has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.

* India's coronavirus infections crossed 200,000, the health ministry said, and a peak could still be weeks away in the world's second most populous country. * Two Japanese baseball players and a striker in the J.League have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, their clubs have announced, in a major blow for professional sports attempting to restart.

* Two children suspected to be South Korea's first cases of a life-threatening syndrome linked with the virus were found to have contracted Kawasaki disease, a similar but separate infection. * Vietnam's most gravely-ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for its national airline, has started to recover and may no longer require a lung transplant, state media said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has made further job cuts due to the business impact of COVID-19.

* Nigeria's efforts to cut its flared gas have been delayed by at least 6 weeks due to the new coronavirus outbreak, the petroleum regulator said. * Ugandan medical workers say they lack adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for tackling COVID-19 and the risk of infection is making some reluctant to treat patients.

* Zimbabwe has raised 500 million Zimbabwe dollars ($20 million) in treasury bill auctions that it will use to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, its finance minister said. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* A gauge of global equity markets rose and the euro gained against the dollar, both for a seventh session, in signs of strong risk appetite as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus boosted investor confidence. * Italy's unemployment rate plummeted to 6.3% in April, the lowest for more than 12 years, as people stopped looking for work due to the coronavirus emergency.

* Australia's economy has fallen into recession after data showed gross domestic product fell last quarter as entire business sectors were closed to fight the coronavirus. * The Bank of Canada held its key overnight interest rate steady and said the impact of the pandemic on the global economy appears to have peaked, while the Canadian economy seems to have avoided worst-case scenario projections.

* The coronavirus pandemic further hit Germany's labour market in May as companies continued to slash thousands of jobs and put millions of employees on reduced working hours. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)