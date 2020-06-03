Left Menu
Hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume says WHO

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

According to AFP news agency, World Health Organization (WHO) is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, after testing was suspended due to health concerns.

Tedros also told an online media briefing he was "especially worried" about the outbreak in Central and South America, where infections have been spreading rapidly.

