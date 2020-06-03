Italy will receive 20 bln euros from EU job insurance plan - PM

Italy will receive 20 bln euros from EU job insurance plan - PMReuters | Rome | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:10 IST
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday Italy would receive some 20 billion euros ($22.47 billion) from a new European scheme to mitigate the impact on jobs of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Conte added at a news conference that Italy would also benefit from funds made available by the European Investment Bank, as part of a wider European Union package designed to boost the bloc's economic recovery. ($1 = 0.8900 euros)
