Italy will receive 20 bln euros from EU job insurance plan - PM

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday Italy would receive some 20 billion euros ($22.47 billion) from a new European scheme to mitigate the impact on jobs of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Conte added at a news conference that Italy would also benefit from funds made available by the European Investment Bank, as part of a wider European Union package designed to boost the bloc's economic recovery. ($1 = 0.8900 euros)