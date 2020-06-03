Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine group plans advance market agreement for COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:33 IST
Vaccine group plans advance market agreement for COVID-19 vaccines

The GAVI vaccines alliance is to launch an Advance Market Commitment (AMC) for future COVID-19 vaccines which it says will help secure access to the new shots for poorer countries.

The AMC mechanism should provide incentives to vaccine manufacturers to invest in large scale production capacity even as they develop new products and before full-scale trials have shown whether they work, GAVI's chief executive officer Seth Berkley told Reuters. In return, GAVI will agree to buy large quantities of vaccines at established and equitable prices to ensure initial doses are not immediately snapped up by rich countries.

"GAVI is worried about the low- and middle-income countries," Berkley said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. Around a hundred drug development teams worldwide, including institutions, biotechs, and big pharma companies, are racing to develop vaccines against COVID-19 amid a pandemic that has infected more than 6.3 million people across the world.

Among front runners currently in trials are potential vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer and BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, and Sanofi. GAVI is a public-private partnership backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, UNICEF, and others, which arranges bulk buys to reduce vaccine costs for poor countries.

"The worry we have is that unless we scale up production dramatically right now, and do that at risk, when the vaccines are available, they could be bought up by wealthy countries," Berkley said. "We're trying to put together a facility that has global scope and that will work with manufacturers and help them scale up by saying to them: 'If you have a successful vaccine, we will buy it'."

Berkley declined to say which potential vaccines or manufacturers would be covered in GAVI's initial AMC proposal but said more details on that may be released later this week. "There are still issues being worked out," he said.

GAVI is due to hold a global vaccines summit in London on Thursday at which it is seeking to secure funding of around $7.4 billion to fund its immunization programs between 2021 and 2025. It says those funds will help immunize 300 million children, saving an estimated 7-8 million lives.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.The five companies are Moderna, the combina...

Trump Administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.The five companies are Moderna, the combination o...

'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown calls on LGBT+ community to out racism

With protests over racial injustice continuing to roil the United States, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has called on LGBT people to recognize the racism and transphobia in the community, and remember the radical roots of the gay rights movem...

'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorial

Alfonzo Williams waved his massive forearms and urged onlookers to clear the way for the procession of clergy members marching toward the site in his Minneapolis neighborhood where a white police officer knelt on George Floyds neck until he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020