Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:21 IST
Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies, including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.

The other two companies are Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co Inc, according to the paper https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/03/us/politics/coronavirus-vaccine-trump-moderna.html. The selected companies will get access to additional government funds, help in running clinical trials, and financial and logistical support, the paper reported.

There is no approved vaccine for COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus, and drugmakers as well as research organizations are racing to develop a vaccine. The report did not mention potential vaccines from French drugmaker Sanofi, Novavax Inc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - among the more than 100 in development globally.

It was not immediately clear if Wednesday's move had any impact on those programs. The announcement of the decision will be made at the White House in the next few weeks, according to the report, citing officials.

White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "We cannot comment on information that is market-moving," a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services official said.

The companies on the list are the farthest along in developing a vaccine and have significant manufacturing capacity. The United States is planning massive clinical trials involving 20,000 to 30,000 volunteers, with the goal of delivering an effective vaccine by the end of this year.

To make that deadline, the government aims to start mid-stage testing in July. The first two vaccines to start that trial would likely be from Moderna and the AstraZeneca Plc/Oxford University combination, the National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told Reuters in an interview last month.

None of the companies were immediately available for comment. Moderna shares, which rose as much as 6% earlier in the day, were up 1% at $60.62 after the report.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama steps out as US confronts confluence of crises

Former US president Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. In ...

Shun violence, join mainstream: Assam DGP tells militant groups

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Wednesday called upon all militant outfits active in the state to shun violence and join the mainstream. Addressing a press conference here, he said some small ultra organisations ar...

Dutch to cull mink at farms hit by coronavirus outbreak

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered mink culled at nine farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, fearing they could form a reservoir of disease infecting humans after the countrys current outbreak has passed. Clear...

Republicans blast FBI Russia probe as Rosenstein defends Mueller

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBIs probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday, but failed to get a key witness to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation was unfounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020