Democrats' bid to immediately pass coronavirus small business bill stalls in U.S. Senate

Democrats' bid to immediately pass coronavirus small business bill stalls in U.S. SenateReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 01:54 IST
U.S. Republican Senator Ron Johnson on Wednesday stopped an attempt by Democrats to immediately pass a bill giving small businesses more flexibility in using new federal loans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson said the legislation, which overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives on May 28, possibly could be passed later on Wednesday or on Thursday pending closed-door negotiations that were continuing.
