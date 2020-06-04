Left Menu
Mexico reports highest toll of coronavirus deaths, new infections

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 06:11 IST
Mexican health authorities reported 1,092 novel coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the highest toll in one day so far, with total infections surging past 100,000 as the Latin American country emerges as a major center of the pandemic.

The number of deaths was more than twice a previous record, and daily infections were also at an all time high of 3,912 although Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said some occurred several days earlier. These additions bring the total number of known cases to 101,238 and deaths to 11,729. Health authorities have previously said the real number is higher.

Mexico had planned to start reopening the country from measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, deaths and new infections have scaled new peaks this week, dampening expectations for major changes. Latin America's second-largest economy is at an earlier stage of the pandemic curve than its neighbor, the United States.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government has been under U.S. pressure to reopen major sectors of the economy to reactivate supply chains underpinning billions of dollars of business.

